Yikes!

We fully understand that human trafficking is real and airports are definitely one of the places that it occurs but these stories are starting to get a little bit crazy.

According to INSIDER, a white mother was traveling with her 10-year-old daughter through Denver International Airport was accosted by police after a Southwest Airlines flight attendant flagged them for looking “suspicious”. What were they doing that was so “suspicious, you ask? Well…

The police report states that a Southwest attendant on the connecting flight told authorities that “the mom and daughter did not talk during the flight and she felt that it was odd and also the mother did not allow the child to talk to flight crew.”

Hell, it sounds like she was right not to let her daughter talk to this nosy-a** attendant. 42-year-old Mary MacCarthy rebuffed the anonymous crew member saying her daughter was listening to an audiobook for a majority of the flight. The two were headed to grieve with their family following the sudden death of her brother. Instead, they got a lesson in what MacCarthy calls “racist harassment”.

“I have a 10-year-old biracial daughter who was going through the worst day of her life from the death of her beloved uncle, and then she has to deal with armed police,” MacCarthy told Insider. “I consider that racist harassment.”

Southwest released the following statement:

“Our employees undergo robust training on human trafficking,” the airline added. “Above all, Southwest Airlines prides itself on providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for the millions of customers who travel with us each year.”

MacCarthy has hired a lawyer and is planning to file suit against Southwest for racially profiling them. She has also demanded a full reimbursement but says she’s yet to hear anything back outside of an automated message.