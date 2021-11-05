Bossip Video

Another episode of a Golden Globe-winning actress’ soul-stirring Facebook Watch show is on the way and it features a former NFL opening up about his struggles with depression and alcohol amid his career.

On Monday’s episode of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”, Taraji P. Henson and co-host Tracie Jade will continue shining a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly those in the Black community, this time with Bruce Davis Jr.

During the episode, the former Pittsburgh Steeler tells Taraji and Tracie about the football injuries he suffered that ultimately took a toll on his mental health.

“I was having issues with concussions, I had blacked out a couple of times, knocked out my teeth, had a giant lump on my head and that was more anxiety because they hid the concussion stuff from us,” says Bruce. “The CTE–every player who’s ever committed suicide had CTE. So here comes something else I don’t know how to deal with.”

He also shares that after being drafted and only playing six games, he felt so heartbroken that it affected him physically and he questioned his identity.

“It broke my heart, we ended up going to the Super Bowl and I didn’t play in the Super Bowl either,” says Bruce. “That was another thing that was like a gut punch. At this point my knees hurt, my back hurts, my body is crumbling,” he adds. “And we know that the mind and body is connected,” says Tracie.

Take an exclusive look below.

The “Peace Of Mind With Taraji” episode aptly titled When Mental Health Injuries Sideline Athletes with Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles debuts this Monday (11/8) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.

Check out an official episode description.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles shares the pressures to perform she’s faced, what it was like stepping in for teammate Simone Biles at the Olympics and the impact it’s had on her mental health. Former NFL player, Bruce Davis Jr. opens up about his own mental health struggles with depression and alcohol as a result of his time in the NFL. And sports psychologist Dr. Ross Flowers shares some insight into the extreme pressures placed upon the athletes we idolize and the toll that takes on their mental health.

“Peace of Mind with Taraji”, debuts new episodes every Monday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page:

facebook.com/tarajiphenson