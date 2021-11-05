Bossip Video

Odell Beckham Jr. is finally free.

Odell Beckham Jr. and his time in Cleveland has been anything but pleasurable for either side. Odell is one of the bright stars in the league and when he left the Giants, we knew he would add value where ever he went. The problem for him on the Browns, though, is that he never got the chance to shine and it all boiled over to critical status in a week.

Baker Mayfield has been torn apart in the media for his skill as quarterback, but the focus lately has been on his chemistry with Odell. The #FreeOdell campaign kicked in over drive this week, even getting a tweet from the king of Cleveland, LeBron James.

LeBron lives and breathes Cleveland and any sports organization in the state of Ohio, so his tweet is a big red flag to many. The Slander-gini was just getting warmed up as Odell Sr. took to Instagram to share an 11 minute video of his son being open and Baker not even looking his way.

This morning, the saga in Cleveland finally came to an end with OBJ working with the Browns to redo his contract for a quick departure. Cleveland browns GM Andrew Berry was quick to release a statement and kept it classy amid the chaos.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns,” GM Andrew Berry said in a statement moments ago. “We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

As of right now, there is no idea where Odell will land, but it seems everyone is keeping eyes on the situation and if they can make the move, they will try. Hopefully, Odell lands on his feet and back in his bag after the chaos in Cleveland.