Bossip Video

Drake releases the second visual from Certified Lover Boy, “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat.

Drake’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy, finally blessed us last month.

While we were all excited for new content from Drake, fans were quick to note that past the first 24 hours after the album was released, the rapper hasn’t mentioned the album. Without a mention in weeks, Drake has let the music speak for itself. He’s shattered those streaming records effortlessly while not even breaking a sweat. The project is currently still number one on the Billboard charts and the first single, “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Young Thug and Future, is dominating radio.

Last night, Drake took to Instagram to let fans know the second video from the project was on the way. His pick for the follow-up was the Metro Boomin’ produced “Knife Talk.” The track features Memphis legend Project Pat and Atlanta’s own 21 Savage. The song flips Juicy J’s 2017 song “Feed the Streets,” featuring A$AP Rocky and Project Pat.

The record already has that dark feel, so it is only right to have a horror-inspired video to accompany the single. The video is directed by Pablo Rochat, who exceeded in bringing the scary energy to life.

You can watch the video below.