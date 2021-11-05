Bossip Video

A night to remember

It was another legendary night in Atlanta when Quality Control Music co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee (Lil Baby, City Girls, Migos, Lil Yachty) and iconic Ambassador Andrew J. Young were honored at the Annual National Black Arts Benefit and Horizon Awards event.

Ambassador Young was awarded with the 2021 Luminary Award and Coach K with the 2021 Trailblazer Award as notable figures who harnessed their artistic expression to capture the heart of NBAF’s story while contributing tremendously to uplifting emerging talent.

The 2021 Horizon Award winners included Jamie Harris (visual art), Victor Jackson (music), and Nakia Stephens (film).

This year, the swanky event took place at the beautiful Guardian Works and was hosted by Lori Wilson of WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News.

Co-chairs for the affair included Beverly Ferguson, Sr. Director of Community Affairs at Georgia Pacific, Carolyn Young, Vice Chair of Andrew J. Young Foundation, and Henrietta Antoinin, Retired SVP of Atlanta Life Financial Group.

The evening began with a silent auction and cocktail hour hosted by CIROC/Deleon. Immediately following, guests were moved to the main area for dinner and the evenings program.

Lori Wilson welcomed guests alongside Executive Director Stephanie Owens and Board Chair Tracey Lloyd who provided remarks before the award presentations by NBAF Artistic Director Tiffany Latrice and co-chairs, Beverly Ferguson and Henrietta Antoinin.

Guests also enjoyed entertainment from Orchestra Noir, aerialist Christina Ward, the Mad Violinist Ashanti Floyd and Quinn & the Jukebox Band.

Special attendees included Camille Love (City of Atlanta Office of Cultural Affairs), Derek J (Haircare Professional) Natalie Hall (Fulton County Board of Commissioners), Kwanza Hall (Former U.S. Representative), Khadijah Abdur-Rahman (Board of Commissioners of Fulton County), Zak Wallace (Local Green Atlanta), Curley Dossman (Georgia Pacific Foundation), Andrea Young (Executive Director, ACLU), Steve Skipper (Visual Artist), Chandra Stephens-Albright (True Colors Theatre), Wanda Rodwell (Director of Global Community Affairs, Coca-Cola), Charmaine Ward-Millner (NBAF Advisory Board), September Grey (September Grey Gallery), and Blythe Robinson (Sheltering Arms).

