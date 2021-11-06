Bossip Video

As fans flood his comment section with their opinions about his behavior, London On Da Track is taking the high road….kind of.

Fans of Summer Walker already knew her album, Still Over It, would chronicle her breakup from the father of her child, London On Da Track, and she did not disappoint. Now, the producer is responding to all the chatter, saying he’s just happy he could help.

The producer took to his Instagram Story on Friday, November 5 to seemingly respond to an influx of comments regarding the content on Summer’s new project.

“Lol just woke up. What happened?” he asked before answering his own question. “Oh s**t Album’s out,” he said. “I’m just glad to be an inspiration. Keep streamin!!”

While it might seem weird for an artist’s ex to tell fans to keep streaming their album, London did produce some of the song’s on her project, so he’s making money regardless. That could explain his attitude, as a whole, knowing the more upset fans get by the music, the more money he’ll make.

London and Walker for two years before they decided to call it quits, and during their relationship, he became the father to the singer’s first and only child. While the exact cause of their breakup was not disclosed, Walker’s IG rants see her open up about problems with the mothers of London’s other children and his reaction to her new man.

Hours after the release of Still Over It, Walker explained that she wants fans to learn from her experience and prevent them from making the same mistakes in their own relationships.