Kylie Jenner is standing by her man following the absolutely horrific tragedy that took place at his Astroworld festival on Friday night.

After Travis Scott took to Instagram to issue a statement about the 8 deaths and hundreds hospitalized during his performance on November 5, Jenner posted a similar statement to her Instagram Story, defending her baby daddy amid criticism from fans.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated," Jenner began. "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, we injured or affect in anyway by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

Travis Scott Announces New Music Ahead Of His Astroworld Festival This Weekend She continued, “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”