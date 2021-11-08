Bossip Video

Monyetta is a married woman!

Just a little over a month after posting new engagement photos with her fiancé Heath Carter, Monyetta Shaw said “I do” in a ceremony this weekend.

Kandi Burruss is the one who broke the news, taking to Instagram on Sunday, November 7 to share a photo of her posing with the newly-wed couple alongside her husband Todd Tucker, and T.I. and Tiny Harris.

“Love is in the air! ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations @monyettashaw & @kymaticaenergy!!!!!,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote in her caption, going on to use the hashtags #ShawCarterLove and #TheCarterVibe. Tiny went on to share the same picture on her own Instagram page, writing, “Super proud to say our girl @monyettashaw is married now! Congratulations to @kymaticaenergy & the beautiful bride. Just Coupled up!!”

While Monyetta has yet to post any content about the wedding on her own page, beside a teaser video in her gown, Kandi also gave fans a look at the actress’ wedding party on her Instagram Story. Plus, she shared a clip of the bride and the groom walking and dancing at the altar as they greeted their guests.

Monyetta recently posted some stunning engagement photos with her handsome husband Heath on September 28. At the time, she shared a series of photos to Instagram to show off just how good her and the businessman looked, both wearing beige ensembles with yellow accents as Carter held onto a bottle of Ace of Spades.

Among those who congratulated the two was Monyetta’s baby daddy, Ne-Yo, with whom she has maintained a good relationship since their split in 2013.

“FLY S**T HAPPY S**T. So happy for you guys!!!!!” the singer exclaimed in the comments, to which she replied, “Thank you so much!!!”

Shaw took to Instagram to announced theirr engagement on July 1, 2020, revealing the romantic way Heath popped the question.

“I SAID YES!!! 💍👰🏽 I’m still taking this all in,” she wrote under a video from the special day. “I thought that I was going for dinner & drinks on a cute patio with my cousin & friend to get a little break from everything. Then I literally walked in to my PROPOSAL surrounded by our parents, kids & family 😭❤️. She continued, “WOW! I had no clue! This was the sweetest ever & so thoughtful to include our loved ones. You rock Heath bar!🥰 “

Congratulations to the happy couple!