Nick Cannon has a lot of “jokes.”

Nick Cannon jokingly volunteered to help Saweetie have ‘some babies’ in a tweet, sending fans into a tizzy over his sense of humor.

The 28-year-old “Icy Grl” rapper, tweeted “I want some babies.”

That led Nick, 41, to reply with four emojis, including a thinking face, a ninja, a laughing-crying face, and a man raising his hand, appearing to volunteer to do the job.

Saweetie’s fans gasped at the father of seven’s response.

“LEAVE EVERYONE ALONE NICHOLAS” one wrote, while another added, “Boy you got too many already.”

As everyone knows by now, Nick has fathered seven kids, which he has joked about over and over again.

Abby De La Rosa welcomed Nick’s twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June 2021. Just a few weeks later, Nick’s son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, was born.

In December 2020, Nick and Brittany Bell welcomed their daughter, Powerful Queen. They are also parents to 4-year-old son Golden. And, of course, Nick also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick is clearly kidding [we think] considering that he said he’s remaining celibate for the rest of the year.

What do YOU think about his joke to Saweetie?