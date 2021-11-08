Bossip Video

Travis Scott has announced the attendees of his Astroworld Festival will be refunded and he will be skipping his Day N Vegas performance this weekend.

This weekend, Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival ended in tragedy and the loss of life for 8 fans who were just trying to enjoy their favorite artist. As of now, a lot of the incident is still up in the air, especially who will bare the fault for the whole thing.

The immediate focus is on the loved ones of those who lost their lives and figuring out exactly what happened. On Monday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed the identities of all 8 victims, who range from 14-27 years old.

Brianna Rodriguez, 16 John Hilgert, 14 Franco Patino, 21 Rudy Pena, 23 Axel Acosta, 21 Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20 Mirza Baig, 27, Madison Dubiski, 23

In the wake of the incident, Travis and his team are working closely with Houston PD and the families to help in any way possible. Variety reports Travis will be refunding all attendees who were at the festival this past weekend.

People have been speculating about whether or not Travis would appear in Las Vegas this weekend for the Day N Vegas festival as planned, and now, it has been confirmed Travis will not perform. Variety’s sources reveal Travis is “too distraught to play,” which, given the circumstances, is expected. It might be a while before anyone involved feels well enough to perform after such a devastating event.

Lawyers are already preparing their lawsuits against everyone involved with the festival and some of have already filed lawsuits less than 24 hours after the incident. Thomas J Henry Law confirmed they filed one of the first lawsuits on behalf of 23-year-old Kristian Paredes, who was one of those “severely injured” at the concert.

Paredes’ lawsuit also list Drake, who she claims contributed to the chaos by joining Travis onstage while knowing his history of chaos during concerts. Houston native Manuel Souza has sued Travis, Live Nation and many others claiming they were responsible for him being crushed during the show.

While Travis has not spoken to the lawsuits filed against him, TMZ reports he is focused on helping the families of those who passed. Travis revealed he is fully covering any and all funeral costs that might come about for the families of all 8 people.

Scott is also partnering with BetterHelp (a network of mental health professionals) to offer mental health services, for free, to anyone who attended Astroworld Fest who may need to talk through the trauma they experienced. This story is far from over, but we will continue to update you as it develops.