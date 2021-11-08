Bossip Video

Get ’emmmm!

NBA Legend and COVID-19 vaccine ambassador Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spared no feelings when it came to talking about Aaron Rodgers’ latest public relations nightmare. For those who are unaware, the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback was previously asked about his stance on taking the vaccine and he used some shady linguistics to make it seem as though he was vaccinated. This was a lie. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately placed in NFL protocol and obviously not allowed to play, practice, or participate in any team functions for at least 10 days.

Subsequent to this scandal, Rodgers revealed that he had been taking the controversial medicine ivermectin on the advice of a problematic white man, Joe Rogan. The news of Rodgers’ lie didn’t sit well with a great many people in the media, especially those who watch Kyrie Irving get the pointed end of the stick following his refusal to get vaccinated.

Abdul-Jabbar was no exception as he took to his column on Substack to further skewer the bratty QB for his denigration not just of himself, but of professional athletes at-large.

What’s especially bothersome is that Aaron Rodgers didn’t just lie and threaten the health of those around him, he also damaged professional sports. Many athletes make a lot of money on product endorsements, which depends on the public’s favorable perception of athletes. In 2020, global sports sponsorship was worth about $57 billion. Yet, every time a pro athlete like Kyrie Irving (anti-vax), Henry Ruggs (speeding at 156 mph, crashing, and killing someone), Evander Kane (forging vaccination card), or Aaron Rodgers does or says something stupid, the public trust in athletes lowers and sponsors might consider avoiding players in favor of actors, pop stars, or social media influencers.

Hard to argue with him. These days everything is politicized and every misstep is kindling for the fiery ire of social media thumb thugs who like nothing better than to call out companies who work with individuals who do not meet their threshold of pristine moral code.

We highly suggest you read Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s whole editorial HERE.