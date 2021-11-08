Bossip Video

“Drink Champs” has announced that part 2 of their interview with Kanye West will air this Thursday on Revolt TV.

During the rollout for his 10th studio album DONDA, Kanye West did not say one word, he let his three events and release of the album do all the talking. Many were in shock he didn’t give one sound bite to accompany his new album but had faith that a new interview would soon come. Thanks to NORE, DJ EFN, and their brand Drink Champs last week, we finally got another no holds barred interview with Ye.

It was the interview everyone was talking about and iy lived up to the hype, regardless of how you feel about Kanye.

During the interview, he talked about everything on his mind while lighting up a joint and drinking to talk Hip-Hop. Perhaps the most talked-about part of the interview was Ye revealing that signing Big Sean was his “worst mistake”, which caught even Big Sean by surprise.

Kanye even broke down his issues with Drake and put the blame on Drake’s ability to stir the pot then hide his hand. The interview was almost three hours long but by the editing, many were quick to notice there had to be a lot more footage we didn’t see.

On Monday, “Drink Champ”s announced that we will get that extra footage this Thursday on Revolt TV.

You can watch the trailer for part 2 of the interview below.