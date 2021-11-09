Bossip Video

What is happening here???

Super producer and reality star Stevie J appears to be over and done with his three-year marriage already. According to TMZ he officially filed for divorce from Faith Evans at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday.

The couple was seemingly on a great path relationship-wise with Faith just wishing Stevie J a happy birthday on her Instagram less than a week ago.

In Faith’s caption, however, she asked him to “hurry” back so it looks like they did not celebrate the occasion together.

“Happy & blessed birthday Mr J!” Faith wrote in excitement. “Hurry up, so we can turn up!”

If this divorce new feels abrupt, it might be since they’ve been quiet — BUT earlier this year, there were some cheating accusations made before their respective social media absences. So, unfortunately, we can’t say that we’re completely shocked about the divorce news.

Stevie J’s ex/baby’s motherJoseline Hernandez accused Faith of cheating on Stevie in April of 2021. The accusation occurred when Joseline aired out her alleged issues with Faith in a comments section. According to Joseline, Faith allegedly cheated on Stevie a number of times with “younger men” and Stevie allegedly vented to Joseline and her husband about it.

“B***** you a h*e and your husband told me and my husband last week that you cheated on him with young ni***s and you do it all the time,” alleged Hernandez. “Now talk about your crazy a** kid that almost killed Bonnie under your watch.”

Faith and Stevie were originally married in Las Vegas back in July 2018.

So far the estranged couple’s keeping quiet on the divorce news.

Are YOU shocked that Stevie and Faith split?