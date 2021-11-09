Bossip Video

It was recently revealed that a 9-year-old is fighting for his life after being trampled during Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

It’s been a few days and we all are still trying to make sense of the tragedy that happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival this past weekend. While many are still searching for answers, there seems to be more confusion in the aftermath than answers. What we do know, at this point, is 8 people lost their lives during the festival and the exact causes have yet to be revealed. All 8 victims have been identified:

Brianna Rodriguez, 16 John Hilgert, 14 Franco Patino, 21 Rudy Pena, 23 Axel Acosta, 21 Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20 Mirza Baig, 27, Madison Dubiski, 23

While revealing the identities of the 8 who lost their lives, ABC13 reports a 9-year-old boy who attended the festival is in a coma after being trampled in the crowd.

Ezra Blount was reportedly on his father’s shoulders to avoid the chaos before his dad collapsed in the crowd. The boy was transferred to the hospital listed as a John Doe after being separated from his father. When the family found him, Ezra had already suffered major organ damage and was in a coma from severe brain swelling. The family is praying for a miracle and has started a GoFundMe, which you can contribute to by clicking here.

Renowned personal injury attorneys Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and Alex and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez have now been retained by Ezra’s parents. Crump released a statement regarding the matter and condemned the festival organizers and management.

“The suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable. This little boy had his whole life ahead of him – a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival. We ask everyone to send up the most powerful prayers they can as this family tries to grapple with the undoable damage that has been done to their son. We demand justice for EB, his family, and all of our clients that left Astroworld with trauma.”

Keep Ezra and his family in your prayers as a miracle is needed for him and hopefully, he will receive it. We will continue to keep you updated on his condition as more information becomes available.

In related news, Madeline Eskins, an ICU nurse who attended the festival, went viral for helping fans amidst the chaos.

