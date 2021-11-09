Bossip Video

Summer Walker is not here for her baby’s father taking credit for her hard work.

The “Still Over It” singer responded after London On Da Track shared a tweet to his Instagram that alluded to him getting paid off her recently released album. Reportedly, on ten of the songs from the sophomore album, London has been given either a production or writing credit, but Summer’s claiming that that’s only half the truth.

“He didn’t WRITE sh*t and he didn’t PRODUCE sh*t either,” commented Summer in frustration after TheShade Roomshared London’s post joking about “getting paid off of her album.”

Summer then went on to accuse London of cheating on her while pregnant and explained London’s alleged connection to the album.

“He just handpicked the n***as he wanted to do all the work and attached his name to it while he was out screwin hoes while I was PREGNANT. The most he did was sprinkle a wind chime effect on a song that was already done then put his name on it, the last album he actually did the work, and it was great project. He super talented, but for this album, lol no sir, but I guess guess the city boys is up, taking credit for ish you ain’t do and not actually having to take care of the kids you made. Lol ima go back to minding my business, this just triggered the hell out me [sad face emoji].”

OOP!

