Bossip Video

Drake breaks his silence and addresses the tragic Astroworld Festival incident this weekend that left 8 dead and dozens hospitalized.

This weekend, Travis Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the event of the year. The lineup was curated to be the best of the year and everything was in place for memorable event. Unfortunately, the event ended in tragedy as 8 people were killed and dozens were left injured. This lead to the second day being cancelled entirely and venue becoming a crime scene.

Drake was the surprise guest of the night who helped Travis close out the night after performing a few songs of his own. In the aftermath of the horrific accident, people are searching for answers and blaming anyone they can. Many without evidence think Drake alongside Travis saw what was happening and ignored them when they asked to stop the show.

Travis released his statement earlier, revealing he had no idea what was going on or he would have stopped to get everyone help like he did several times during the show. One of the surviving victims has already filed a lawsuit against the festival organizers along with Travis and Drake.

Today, Drake took to Instagram to comment on the tragedy offering condolences and promising to help in any way possible. You can read his full statement below.