WELP, it appears to be a wrap between Stevie J and Faith Evans after a tumultuous three years of marriage marred by cheating and physical abuse allegations.

According to TMZ, the Bad Boy hitmaker-turned-reality star filed for divorce from Faith Evans at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday.

The couple seemed to be in a good place months after Stevie J’s ex-lover/baby mama Joseline Hernandez blasted Faith for creeping outside of the marriage.

Hernandez, who famously fell for Stevie and shares a daughter with him, accused Faith of allegedly creeping on Stevie a number of times with “younger men.”

“B***** you a h*e and your husband told me and my husband last week that you cheated on him with young ni***s and you do it all the time,” alleged Hernandez in a comments section. “Now talk about your crazy a** kid that almost killed Bonnie under your watch.”

Faith and Stevie were originally married in Las Vegas back in July 2018 in an eyebrow-raising development based on their close relationships with slain Rap legend Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.

At one point, Faith was actually married to Biggie who was friends with Stevie J–a prominent member of Bad Boy’s hitmaking production team The Hitmen lead by Diddy.

“Listen, it’s 27 years later and I’m sure he’d be happy that she’s happy,” said Stevie J in an interview with Raquel Harper on her “Raq Rants” show. “He’d be doing his thing. I just make sure that she’s good and we’re good. Long as me and her are good, and the kids are good — between us we have 10 children, so that’s a lot,” he added.

Do you think Stevie and Faith are over for good? Would you want to see him back together with one of his exes?