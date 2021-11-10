Bossip Video

Nick Cannon is claiming his response to Saweetie, seemingly offering to give her some babies, was “misunderstood” by fans.

The daytime television host has addressed his response to Saweetie’s baby fever Twitter post on his own self-titled TV show. On yesterday’s “The Nick Cannon Show”, the comedian said that the folks’ outrage over him offering to give Saweetie his 8th seed was simply a misunderstanding.

“I guess I was all over TheShadeRoom this weekend,” the 41-year-old explained during the Monday, November 8 episode. “Again, I think I’m very much understood. Saweetie tweeted she wanted some babies and I just replied with some emojis. As an expert on babies, anybody who can speak emoji knows what that says.”

Nick went on to clarify his actual message spelled out in emojis.

“Take time for making such a big decision.” Nick added, “All my ninjas are misunderstood.”

Nick, of course, has a very great sense of humor. He then went on to read some hilarious tweets that tracked him for offering up his services to Saweetie.

“But of course I caught heat for the tweet,” Nick continued. “They was coming for me like crazy. One tweet said, ‘The celibacy clock is tickin.’ Somebody else tweeted, ‘Here comes Fertile Myrtle!'”

Do YOU believe Nick’s explanation? Hit play to see Nick’s explanation for yourself!