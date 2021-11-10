Bossip Video

Tom Holland is really selling his next film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, letting fans know the project might not be as “fun” as everyone’s expecting from a super hero flick.

The actor opened up about the film in a recent interview with Total Film, explaining that Spider-Man: No Way Home is actually “not fun,” going on to explain that the tone of the film is both “dark” and “sad.”

“What people will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film,” Holland revealed. “It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting. You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker.”

He continued by explaining how Peter Parker “meets his match” in this film, going on to say that having to go up against a formidable adversary is what made playing him enjoyable this time around.

“Peter Parker is always someone who’s looking up,” Holland continned. “He’s always really positive. He’s always like, ‘I can fix this. I can do this.’ Whereas in this film, he feels like he’s met his match. He’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ That was an aspect of the character that I’d never seen before, and I was really, really excited to try to tackle.”

While some leaks (whether real or fake) have made their way online in recent weeks, this is a Sony/Marvel film we’re talking about here, so almost everything about this movie is still under wraps.

Fans are still hoping for a second trailer before the movie’s release date, though we might get nothing at all. So, enjoy this tiny tidbit from Tom to hold you over until December 17.