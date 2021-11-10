R. Kelly’s New York cellmate has created a comic showing their life behind bars.

R. Kelly is currently serving time in an NYC jail after being found guilty in court back in September.

This court case was years in the making and finally brought justice to victims from the past several decades. The disgraced singer has already made it known that he will appeal the decision, but it’s unlikely that will work. When Bill Cosby is the only supporter in your corner, it’s safe to say you’re at the end of the road.

One person who is capitalizing off of R. Kelly’s misfortune is his cell mate. Brendan Hunt, 37, created a comic detailing his time with Kelly in jail. He then submitted the drawings to the Brooklyn Federal Court as part of his formal request to have his sentence be time-served. The comics follow their day-to-day activities as they do yoga, listen to music, work out and get buff together. Hunt landed himself in prison in April after he made videos following the January 6th riots and demanded rioters return to Washington to “kill your senators”. Then also made specifics threats to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, eventually he was acquitted of those threats.

A predator and a traitor in a comic…yeah, we won’t be reading that.