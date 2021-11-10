“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Neri Tells N.O.R.E. She Wants Him To Be More Freaky!

Okay now! “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” is getting spicy y’all!

We’ve got an exclusive preview clip from Thursday’s upcoming episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” for your viewing pleasure. “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” takes a walk on the wild side in Thursday’s new episode when the couples dive into their sex lives with help from Dr. Ish and Neri reveals she’d love for N.O.R.E to get a little more freaky with her!

Check out the clip below:

Play

Neri put it out there — do you think N.O.R.E is going to rise to the occasion?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

It’s sex day and the couples open up about their sex lives. Monie and Tuff have a major breakthrough. One couple reveals a massive secret that is so explosive, it turns the house upside down.

Who do you think has the massive secret? Our money is on either Mally and Treasure or Brock and Amber.

Are you prepared to see the couples open up about the freaky/nasty stuff? Which couple do you think keeps it spiciest in the bedroom? We’re looking forward to this episode for sure.

The new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday, November 11 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?