The Queen of Christmas comes bearing gifts!

McDonald’s has announced that they’re joining Mariah Carey for 12 days of deals. With that, they’re announcing their “Mariah Menu” that includes items ranging from MiMi’s favorite, a classic Cheeseburger, to soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies.

The Mariah Menu will make its debut in the U.S. on Dec.13, featuring a different free item each day with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” said Mariah Carey. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

“Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season,” said Jennifer Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement of McDonald’s USA. “Just like McDonald’s brings people around the table with their favorite orders, Mariah’s music connects us all during this time of the year. We’re so excited to team up to bring even more holiday cheer to our fans.”

Just Saweetie’s McDonald’s collab, the Mariah Menu items will be served in fun and festive packaging. This time, however, Mimi’s packaging will be inspired by Mariah’s love for the holidays and chic style.

Stay tuned on the McDonald’s app for more surprises from McDonald’s and Mariah Carey! To access the daily deals, simply download the McDonald’s app and visit the deals section to add to your order.

*Available only at participating McDonald’s in the local area. Valid 1x/day with $1 min. purchase (excl. tax) from Dec. 13-24. See app for details.