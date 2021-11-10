Bossip Video

When it comes to luxury items and exclusive drops, the NTWRK app has you covered with constant goodies that always end up being must-haves for many of us. Some of their collaborations are random but are the perfect niche to make you try your luck at copping.

One of the collabs that had the discords and resellers licking their chops was a collaboration between Ben Baller and Kingsford for a golden grill. When it was released this past summer, it sold out instantly and hit the resell market for thousands.

Now, Kingsford is back with another collaboration, this time with the brand Reality To Idea.

Southern California artist and founder of the company Reality to Idea, Joshua Vides, leads the way again for the second iteration of this year’s hottest collaboration. Josh is bringing his signature graffiti aesthetic and monochromatic style to the grills which represent his experience as a first-generation Guatemalan growing up in SoCal.

The grilling kit includes everything you need to impress everyone not only with your style, but cooking skills, and is compact for home or on the road. The collaboration comes with Kingsford Match Light Charcoal, matches, apron, and authentication card autographed by Josh inside of custom packaging.

The item can be yours on November 16th when it releases exclusively on the NTWRK app at 2:30 pm PST for $495 plus shipping and handling. Hopefully, you are quick enough to secure yours because these will sell out in record time like always!

You can see more pictures of the grill below.