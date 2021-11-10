Bossip Video

“Queens” get the money!

So the saying goes… But the ABC show “Queens” is quickly attracting new talent with every epiosde. Next Tuesday Fivio Foreign will make his debut on the show, on the episode titled “They Do Anything for Clout.”

We’ve got a few exclusive episodic stills from the episode for your viewing pleasure.

Clearly he’s got some scenes with Eve’s character Brianna.

Are you excited?

Here’s a synopsis of the full episode:

As Brianna deals with a painful reminder of Jeff’s infidelity, the group hopes a performance at the American Music Awards will solidify their comeback. Meanwhile, after completing treatment at a rehab facility for her addiction issues, Lauren struggles to identify with her alter ego, Lil Muffin, on an all-new “Queens.” “They Do Anything for Clout” was written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, and directed by Benny Boom

Musical performances on the episode include “I’m That Chick” by Lauren aka Lil Miffin as performed by Pepi Sonuga. Guest starring is Fivio Foreign as himself, Emerson Brooks as Darren, Hannah Masi as Alexis, Elaine Del Valle as Rosie/Valentina and Rana Roy as Alicia.

Fivio’s not the only big news for “Queens”!

Naturi Naughton also revealed via Instagram that Wyclef Jean will be joining the series.

The all-new episode of “Queens,” airs TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.