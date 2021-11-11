Fans might have a new way to remember their favorite basketball player in the near future.

Amid everything else she has going on both personally and professionally, Vanessa Bryant seems to be prepping her late husband Kobe Bryant’s legacy for a foray into the beverage industry. According to reports from TMZ Sports, she just filed four new trademark applications for a wine named after the NBA legend.

Bryant submitted documents on November 5 to secure trademarks that indicate her aspirations to enter the wine business. Among the phrases listed are “Mamba Vino,” “Mamba Vino 2024,” “Mamba Vino 8,” and “Mamba Vino 24,” as first reported by Josh Gerben