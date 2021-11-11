Bossip Video

Soulja Boy doesn’t believe Young Dolph’s claim that he brings in $100,000 per show.

Dolph took to his Instagram Story this week to brag about how much he was making for each of his live performances.

“How da f**k I’m a independent artist and gettin’ 100rax plus for a show?” the rapper wrote. “How da f**k @KeyGlock got more cars & ice than you & your ceo?”

DJ Akademiks reposted Dolph’s story, as DJ Akademiks does, which is when Soulja Boy decided to hop into the conversation and give his thoughts.

“That’s big cap 🧢 They signed to @empire 😂 I’m really 100% Independent no cap 🧢,” he commented under the post.

According to reports from Complex, while Dolph has released music with Empire in the past, Empire is a music distribution company, not a label. Dolph’s own record label, Paper Route Empire, also signed a partnership deal with Empire for distribution in 2018.

Soulja Boy went on to reference this interaction in a follow-up post on his Instagram Story, saying, “Young Dolph if you don’t get your b***h-a** artists out my motherf**kin’ DMs, n***a,”

He continued, “F**k Paper Route, f**k Key Glock, f**k Young Dolph, f**k all y’all n***as.”

That’s when Young Draco went on to share his alleged DMs with Key Glock.

Soulja tagged both Key Glock and Young Dolph in the post, which prompted Glock to reply with just laughing emojis.

“What u wanna do?” said Soulja in the DMs. “Nothing!! I’m scared,” replied Glock.

Later, in an Instagram Live, Soulja referenced one of Key Glock’s claims that he was the first rapper to have a 3D billboard, also refuting those claims.

“You really copied the same thing I did!” he claimed, saying the post from Dolph is what really set him off. He continued to suggest that Dolph isn’t really independent, and even claimed he “exposed” him as signed. “This n***a is mad cause he signed to a motherf**kin’ record deal, and his whole thing is, ‘I’m independent, I’m independent.’ N***a, you dead-out lying, n***a,” he continued. “You signed to Empire, stupid-a** n***a. … It wasn’t no secret, f**k n***a. I’m just the famous-a** n***a who said it. You shoulda shut the f**k up and [not] kept saying you were independent like that.”