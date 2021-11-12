Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival death toll rises to nine as 22-year-old Bharti Shahani passed away from her injuries in the hospital

In the aftermath of the tragedy that took place at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival last weekend, more details have emerged that paint a picture that is almost impossible to believe. A concert with 50,000 people in attendance ended with multiple casualties and dozens of hospitalizations. This isn’t from fighting, weapons, or anything you would expect but reportedly, crowd surges.

By the end of the night, it was confirmed 8 people lost their lives ranging from 14-years-old and up. Almost a week later, we now have another casualty to add to the list as 22-year-old Bharti Shahani passed away from the injuries she sustained during the concert.

While her body left the hospital, her family stayed outside and talked to reporters and everyone collectively had no answers and no understanding of how this could happen. As investigations try to unpack all the information to piece together exactly what happened and how police are releasing more information.

Travis Scott’s lawyer even released a statement pointing out police recording Travis at the end of his performance, questioning how anyone would know a mass casualty event was happening by their actions. Police scanner chatter has been released from the night and even that will have more questions than answers, but you can judge for yourself by listening below.