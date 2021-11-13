Bossip Video

Could Nene Leakes be making her return to Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta?!

Let’s not forget Nene Leakes called it quits and walked away from the franchise show in the middle of the Season 12 reunion. Now, she’s speaking out and stated that she would be okay with returning to the show.

At the time she confirmed she would not be participating in Season 13, the 53-year-old recent widow had burned nearly every bridge imaginable.

To Nene’s defense she was dealing with a lot of things at once. Her late husband, Gregg Leakes, was battling cancer and she was his sole caretaker. This also resulted in her lashing out at cast and crew members.

But time has past and Nene Leakes is now a new woman ready to reclaim her title on the show and hold the peach that she deserves.

However, getting back on the show might take some heartfelt apologies to Andy and Bravo. At the time of her exit from the show Leakes publicly trashed Andy and Bravo and encouraged viewers to boycott RHOA, and – in one Twitter rant – called both Cohen and the network “racist.”

Just recently she appeared on an episode of The Real, was asked about the topic of a potential comeback.

“I would return to the show. I’m OK with returning to the show. As long as we can work through a few things, I’m happy to return to the show. And besides,” she added, “I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they ‘confirmed’ on the show.” She made sure to gesture a dramatic eye roll.”

Surprisingly, Kenya Moore is in favor of Nene Leakes making a comeback too. According to Page Six if Kenya Moore could give Nene Leakes her peach back she would.

“I do think that she has a very interesting story to tell now, especially with the unfortunate passing of her husband [Gregg Leakes],” Moore, 50, exclusively told Page Six in a new interview.”

If it were up to her fans, they would say, ‘Absolutely yes, bring her back.’ She was a viable cast member for many, many years,” said Kenya Moore. “[She’s] one of the OGs and you can’t take that away from the franchise.”

This says a lot coming from Kenya and their many years of beefing.

What exactly would it take for Nene to come back, she stated that Cohen somehow owed her.

“I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time,” she said, adding that she had a lot of love for his 2-year-old son, Benjamin.

She also made it point to say that she “helped pay for his baby shower” back in January of 2019. She told The Real that once she and Andy “have a sit-down and talk,” they’ll be “off to the races.”

So who knows! Maybe the two can make up and be friends again and fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta can see Nene grace their screens again.