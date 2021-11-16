Bossip Video

Amara La Negra is expecting, not one, but two twin baby girls! The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star took to Instagram on Nov. 15 to reveal the big news to fans.

“I’m Having 2 Girls!” she captioned a photo of herself holding her burgeoning baby bump.

She also broke the news on “Despierta America” by including exclusive footage of her gender reveal. Amara had a helicopter spray pink smoke to symbolize the two baby girls she’s currently expecting.

During an in-depth interview and pregnancy reveal with PEOPLE earlier this month, the “What A Bam Bam” crooner said that she had a strange feeling that something was off while filming on set for Love & Hip Hop. “I felt so nauseous that I thought the food was making me sick,” the 31-year-old shared. “My woman’s intuition told me: ‘Do a pregnancy test’. I did the test, and it came back positive.”

Initially, Amara said she was nervous given her busy work schedule and projects. The star just recently ventured into the world of real estate back in August after she brought her very first residential apartment property smack dab in the heart of the Dominic Republic’s Las Terrenas area.

“The first thing I thought about was in my work and my projects, having to tell my mom: ‘My life is going to change!'” recalled the singer. “I’m not going to lie, it took me like two days to process everything that had just happened. I started to cheer myself up because at the beginning [I felt] a lot of fear.”

Amara’s fears were justified because back in July, she suffered from an unexpected miscarriage.

“It was very weird. They suspect they were triplets. It’s hard to say it now because I had a lot of bleeding, and I was in a lot of pain,” she said of the difficult experience. “I wasn’t precisely looking [to become pregnant] at this time, but I always said: ‘If God sends it to me, Amen, it’s decided’.

Elsewhere in her interview, the “Exactly Amara” host revealed that she planned on raising her two twins as a single mom.

“In my case, I woke up pregnant like the Virgin Mary. I woke up pregnant and that’s all I remember,” she added. “I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me. Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received.”

PEOPLE captured stunning photos of Amara’s pregnant belly with an Oshun-themed maternity shoot alongside her mother, Ana María Oleaga.

“I’m very proud to be Black. I’m a woman who feels very connected to my ancestors, to my race. Among the orishas, Oshun is the goddess of fertility, of love, of sweetness, of gold; I wanted to represent her,” Amara said of her inspiration behind the shoot. “I wanted to thank her and represent the goddess of fertility. Without expecting it… she gave me the blessing of having two kids. I want to maintain my blackness and my race in the forefront. I didn’t want to make this announcement alone, without having my mom there. In one of the photos, you see me asking for my mother’s blessing. She is my guide and I want her to bless my children.”