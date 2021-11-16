Bossip Video

Yella Beezy was arrested over allegations he raped a woman on their first date, rapper denies allegations claims he was arrested without being asked any questions.

Today police in Collin County revealed Yella Beezy was arrested yet again in Texas but this time for allegations he raped a woman during their first date. In addition to sexual assault charges, he was also charged with felony abandoned endangered child and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon for the third time this year. TMZ reports, the woman met him online after he messaged her and agreed to a date. After the two met up there was a two-hour window before their time to go bowling so she agreed to go wait at his place. He allegedly asked for a shirtless massage and she agreed but afterward, he allegedly became aggressive. She claims he began forcibly kissing her then inserted his penis inside of her despite her saying no. She was able to break free and make a run for it and the next day visited a hospital which led to police becoming involved in the situation. Beezy’s attorneys John F. Gussio III and Daryl K. Washington claim the allegations are false and police arrested him without asking any questions or speaking with him in any manner. His legal team also called the child endangerment charge “simply meritless, and is defamatory in nature.”. As for Beezy he did like every celebrity in hot water and ran to Instagram where he denied the allegations and talked more in-depth about how police treated him. You can watch clips from the Instagram video below.