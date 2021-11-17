Bossip Video

Irv Gotti is not happy with Ashanti’s decision to re-record her old music.

Ashanti recently sat down with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 to explain her decision to re-record her debut album, saying she wants to show her fans the importance of ownership when it comes to art.

“The thinking behind that is showing the business side of ownership,” Ashanti explained. “And how important it is to own. And once I re-record the first album, [I own it]. When that goes, everything purchased from that moment, I own.”

When Martinez asked Ashanti about a potential release date, the singer explained that she has her sights set on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in April, hoping that the press are ready for “the new Ashanti.”