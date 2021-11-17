Irv Gotti is not happy with Ashanti’s decision to re-record her old music.
Ashanti recently sat down with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 to explain her decision to re-record her debut album, saying she wants to show her fans the importance of ownership when it comes to art.
“The thinking behind that is showing the business side of ownership,” Ashanti explained. “And how important it is to own. And once I re-record the first album, [I own it]. When that goes, everything purchased from that moment, I own.”
When Martinez asked Ashanti about a potential release date, the singer explained that she has her sights set on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in April, hoping that the press are ready for “the new Ashanti.”
That’s where Irv Gotti comes in, as he has production credits on the entirety of Ashanti’s self-titled debut back in 2002. He commented on a post from the Power 105.1 host to share that he owns “all those great Ashanti albums,” going on to deliver some choice words for the artist.
“I produced all those great Ashanti albums,” Gotti wrote in a comment under Angie’s video.. “So I also own a good portion of the Publishing. What she is trying to do is re record all those great records. And put them out on her label. She can do this under the COVER laws.”
He continued, “But she is basically trying to f**k me out of my Masters. And make people decide which album to listen too or stream. Hoping her loyal fans will choose her version.”
Irv went on to stand by the “magic that was created” and would like to see her “duplicate that magic.”
“It’s f***ed up really,” Irv wrote. “But such is life.”
Ashanti first announced her decision to re-recording her first album back in September on the Tamron Hall Show. Her decision comes as Taylor Swift and other artists have done the same in an effort to fight back against bad deals.
“I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re singing is so imperative, it’s so important nowadays,” she said while on the show. “The fact that I’ll be able to re-record my first album, and put everything together.”
