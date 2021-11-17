Bossip Video

A surfaced clip of married musicians Stevie J. and Faith Evans arguing over Faith’s alleged cheating is sending shockwaves across the internet.

Last week, news broke that Stevie J. was calling it quits on his three-year marriage to Faith Evans after he filed divorce papers in Los Angeles. Fast forward to today and a clip of the couple going at it in the privacy of their home has been shared by blogger Tasha K.

In the intense clip, Stevie berates Faith with cheating accusations by which she appears to be unbothered.

“Grow the f*** up. I hate you, too.” Faith says, speaking over Stevie. Leave me alone, s***!”

Stevie J., determined to get answers out of his wife, continues to speak on the alleged cheating but it’s hard to make out his exact words due to the number of expletives bleeped out. He’s seemingly accusing Faith of sleeping with men in their home and asks if she was “happy” about it. She replies, “Mmm-hmm.”

“Please leave me alone, I hate you!” says Faith. “I hate you too,” says Stevie. “All I did was love you, how could you do that to me?” Stevie later adds while Faith implores him to take his hands off of her.

So far, neither Stevie J. nor Faith have addressed the video.

Tasha K has not disclosed how she obtained the private clip where Stevie appears to be filming. Previously, Joseline Hernandez, Stevie J.’s ex and mother of his daughter, revealed Stevie claimed Faith had been cheating on him with “younger” men.

This video comes amid reconciliation rumors between the two. Earlier this week Faith posted herself that people should “mind their business” as she and her estranged spouse did cartwheels together on the beach.

