It’s a sad day when one can’t even rely on a medical professional to look out for the safety and physical well-being of the general public.

On Friday night, a Marrietta, Georgia, ambulance driver crashed his vehicle killing a non-emergency patient he was transporting unrestrained to a local hospital. But this ambulance driver didn’t just happen to get into some freak, unavoidable accident that ended in tragedy; he admitted to police that he was using drugs and alcohol before and during the fatal ride to the hospital.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 34-year-old Kevin Tirrel McCorvey has been arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree homicide by vehicle, felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and multiple other traffic offenses. McCorvey admitted to Fairburn police officers that he had taken Adderall and was smoking weed before and during the course of driving a patient in his ambulance and was also drinking beer while driving.

The crash, which happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday along West Campbellton Street, left McCorvey’s ambulance in a ditch and killed 66-year-old Wilton Thomason Jr., who was reportedly thrown around the back of the vehicle as it rolled. A second ambulance crew—one that was sober, thankfully—pronounced Thomason dead at the scene after responding officers attempted to provide medical assistance.

McCorvey may have admitted to wrongdoing, but after Fairburn police called in Georgia State Patrol troopers to continue the investigation into the crash and Thomason’s death, he and another member of his ambulance crew tried to call an Uber driver so they could leave the scene, reports the AJC.

I mean, was McCorvey still drunk and/or high? In what world is an ambulance driver going to be allowed to leave the scene and go home after admitting to consuming drugs and alcohol before a crash that killed someone?

Obviously, McCorvey was instructed to stay and he was arrested after state troopers performed a field sobriety test on him. The other crew member was eventually permitted to leave and was picked up by the owner of the private ambulance service.

McCorvey remains in jail without bond.

This is a damn shame.