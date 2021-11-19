Bossip Video

A Georgia rapper is back with the release of a deluxe version of her debut project that she’s dubbing an “anthem for country girls.”

22-year old rising Hip-Hop star Pap Chanel has released Pretty and Paid 2.0, a deluxe version of her wildly successful debut project, Pretty and Paid, released in 2020 under 1865 Black Flag.

A press release notes that this new project, released via a partnership between 4th and Broadway and 1865 Black Flag features 8 new tracks, “showcases Paps lyricism, versatility, and energy with dynamic bars and unapologetic storytelling.”

The new project, which features 8 new tracks including Apple Jacks, Whoa Dere, Hurt and Okay Den, also includes the hit single, Gucci Bucket Hat, featuring Future and Herion Young. The project also features previously released tracks, “Won’t Tell,” “Wonderful” and her breakout hit, “2 Way Street” featuring Blac Youngsta. I created this body of work to not only tell my story, but to build confidence and work ethic,” said Pap Chanel about the project. “You can’t be pretty without knowing it comes from the heart, and you will never be paid if you don’t know your worth.”

IIn addition to the new tracks, Pap has announced that she’s tapping into her diversity and versatility by unleashing an arsenal of six alter egos, or “Paponalities:”

Papiana: Cocky, bold, confident, outgoing, the ALPHA ego, doesn’t mind being the elephant in the room; Paprika: Spicy, the instigator, doesn’t mind getting things riles, gambler, stirs the pot; Tupap: The poet, storyteller, the business lady, intellectual, speaks unapologetically on topics that may make others uncomfortable; Papi: THE BIG BOSS, inspired by Nicki Minaj, most relevant, the rule maker, the legislator, THE ACE, birthing the new wave; Papatouille: Always eating, the scientist, appetite never expires, the go-getter, always cooking up something, the writer, the narrator. Papillion: The butterfly, healer, the rainbow that doesn’t wear her scars, most relatable, never afraid, monarch, strong

