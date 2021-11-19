Welp…

Let’s keep it buck, we all knew what was about to happen to this kid. Nothing. Kyle Rittenhouse was never going to see the inside of a federal or state penitentiary. The announcement of his “not guilty” verdict was just a matter of official procedure.

Despite the fact that he killed two people who had not put him in mortal danger, Kyle Rittenhouse gets to walk free. Like most crimes that white folks get away with, we already know what time it would be if this were a young Black kid…

So, while people aren’t necessarily surprised, there is still a lot of anger at the white privilege that is being put on full display for the country to see…

Even politicians are pissed off and making it plain…

The scariest part is that this trial will undoubtedly be used to bolster legislation that is currently being crafted to suppress public protest and intimidate those who would stand up and speak out about future injustices…

The word is now out. MAGAs, right-wing weirdos, and gun-toting, racist, hate groups all know how to execute the murders that so many of them are frothing at the mouth to commit in order to uphold white supremacy and their insatiable bloodlust.

We’re living in some truly scary times but our voices cannot be silenced. Continue to speak truth to power but be safe out there…