Sheree Whitfield is said to be on the outs with her boyfriend, and it’s all because of her reality TV career.
Source: Prince Williams / Getty
According to reports from TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the situation say the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is not on speaking terms with her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams. Gilliams–who’s currently sentenced to home confinement–has reportedly not spoken to Whitfield since a November 6 incident, when Sheree told Tyrone she was leaving New York City to go visit him in Philadelphia.
The trouble began a few hours before they were scheduled to meet, when Sheree told her boyfriend she would have an RHOA camera crew with her when she got to town. The reality star wanted him to come film a scene with her in a restaurant–which obviously wouldn’t work for Tyrone due to his home confinement, potentially putting him back in prison.
That’s the reason he passed on shooting the scene, through production told Gilliams’ attorneys they would edit the show to make it look like Tyrone stood Sheree up.
Plus, a photo showing Sheree sitting alone at a Philly restaurant started to circulate online, making matters worse. Fans immediately noticed 2 menus on the table, in addition to the camera crew, and assumed Tyrone was there shooting scenes.
Even though he wasn’t present, he was still worried about the optics with the courts.
When Sheree made her return to Real Housewives Of Atlanta, she made it clear that she wanted her relationship with Tyrone to be a big storyline. Obviously, that seems derailed now. Since the incident in Philly, TMZ claims they have not spoken, and there has been no apology from either side.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.