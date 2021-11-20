Bossip Video

Sheree Whitfield is said to be on the outs with her boyfriend, and it’s all because of her reality TV career.

According to reports from TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the situation say the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is not on speaking terms with her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams. Gilliams–who’s currently sentenced to home confinement–has reportedly not spoken to Whitfield since a November 6 incident, when Sheree told Tyrone she was leaving New York City to go visit him in Philadelphia.