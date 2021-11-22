Bossip Video

Jadakiss is the latest celebrity to stop by Complex’s Sneaker Shopping series to talk about his love for fashion.

The beloved rapper met up with Joe La Puma for an episode of Sneaker Shopping this week, stopping by Stadium Goods in New York City to pick up some new pairs of shoes to add to his already impressive collection. If you’ll recall, Jadakiss actually showed off his collection last year during a quarantine episode of Complex Closets, where he gave fans a look at all of the Yeezys, rare Air Jordans, and hype collaborations he already owns.

This time around, Kiss takes a look at some of the latest releases in the sneaker world while talking about some of his own sneaker stories, including a tale about all of the Air Force 1s he wore in music videos. The star goes on to detail the time he gave away a pair of Off-White x Nike grails, and goes into detail about his Jordan plug.

Known for his love of freshly-squeezed juices, since starting his own juice bar with Styles P years ago, the rapper also talked about his affinity for produce while buying a pair of shoes. “I’m going to finish off strong with the plums because I like plums. Juices for life, baby,” Jada said as he picked out a pair.

Check out the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping with Jadakiss down below: