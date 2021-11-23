Bossip Video

The daughter of a civil rights icon has passed away. Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s daughters, was found unconscious at her home in Brooklyn, according to a confirmed CNN report. She was later pronounced dead.

Details surrounding Shabazz’s death are skimpy but NYPD told CNN that the death appears to be due to natural causes. Shabazz shares a twin sister named Maalak and they are the youngest of both Malcolm X and his late wife Dr. Betty Shabazz’s six children.

Several celebs have reacted to Malikah’s passing including Bernice King, daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr.

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah,” King said on Twitter.

The news of Malikah’s death comes just days after two men were exonerated in connection with her father’s assassination. As previously reported 83-year-old Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam — who died in 2009 — were exonerated after a several-decades-long investigation.

A review found that there was no physical evidence linking Aziz or Islam to the murder of Malcolm X or even to the crime scene and that both had alibis backed by testimony. The probe also revealed that evidence of their innocence had been hidden from the defense at their trial by the FBI and the NYPD. Aziz was paroled in 1985 and Islam was released from prison in 1977, but both men spent decades trying to clear their names even after their respective releases.

Malikah Shabazz was just 56-years-old.

R.I.P.