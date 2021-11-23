Bossip Video

Summer Walker is showing fans how loyal she’s being to her new man and her man’s doing the same with some ink. Last night, the ‘Still Over It’ singer showed off selfies with her boo Larry aka LVRD Pharoh. In the selfies, you can clearly see that Larry’s name is tatted on Summer’s face and Larry’s face is tatted with his songstress sweetie’s name in kind. The two who’ve only been openly dating for a few months are seen in the photos cuddling in bed while sporting their fresh ink.

Summer’s since shared a follow-up post with words of encouragement about finding love.

“Moral of the story is (if you listened to my album) learn from your mistakes, pick yourself up, heal, find happiness and most importantly move on,” wrote Summer on Instagram. “It’s funny how life works…I never thought after experiencing the lowest point in my life I’d be the happiest I ever been in my whole life.”

Unfortunately for Summer and Larry, however, fans are NOT in alignment with their tattoo chakra and they’ve got questions, namely; “WHY?!

It’s rumored that Summer and Larry have known each other for a few years and even before her previous relationship with super producer London On Da Track, which ended earlier this year.

Summer first announced LVRD Pharoh was her boyfriend back in August during an Instagram Live segment where she swore off her ex and his 3 baby mamas, pleading with them to “leave her alone.” In October, she gushed over the relationship on social media, sharing Larry’s photo with the caption:

“So grateful to have this man. He just increases my overall quality of life. I’ve never had someone put me and my child first before everything. To not have to lift a finger, for someone to truly be emotionally and spiritually intelligent and invested in me. It’s new and it’s nice.”

Summer has one daughter, born in March 2021, with her ex, London On Da Track. Their up and down relationship has made many headlines, leaving fans worried that she may be moving too fast with her new boo.

What do YOU think of Summer Walker’s new tattoo? Too soon or a perfect tribute to her new love?