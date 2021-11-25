Bossip Video

Everyone knows Thanksgiving is all about the good eats–but what about the drinks?

It’s easy to get distracted by the turkey, potatoes, mac & cheese, and yams, forgetting about the importance of a signature cocktail for any good gathering. Check out some ideas down below to spice up your Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any holiday gathering this season.

1. Pecan Pie Martini

Ingredients

1 Ounce Pecan Flavored Vodka

1 Ounce Irish Cream Liqueur

.5 Ounce Vanilla Flavored Vodka

2 Ounces Heavy Cream

Optional Garnishment

1 Teaspoon Maple Syrup

1/4 Cup Pecans

1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

Instructions

First, in a food chopper or food processor, combine the pecans and brown sugar. Pulse the ingredients and put them in a bowl. Next, pour the maple on to a saucer a dip the top of the martini glass in the syrup. Last, gently dip the top of the martini glass into the brown sugar mixture. Give it a small twist.

Pecan Pie Martini

First, add a handful of ice to a shaker. Next, measure out your ingredients and pour them into the shaker. Then, gently, mix the drink. Last, pour the pecan pie martini into a large martini glass and enjoy.

2. Apple Cider Mimosas

Ingredients

Gold and Silver Sprinkles

Apple Cider

Champagne

Apple Slices

Instructions

Dip the rim of each champagne flute into water, then dip in sprinkles to coat. Pour apple cider about halfway into each champagne glass. Top with champagne. Garnish with an apple slice. Enjoy!

3. Pomegranate Ginger Smash

Ingredients for a pitcher (makes about 5):

1 cup 100% pomegranate juice

100% pomegranate juice ⅔ cup vodka

vodka ⅔ cup ginger beer For rosemary ginger sugar: ¼ cup granulated sugar

granulated sugar 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

chopped fresh rosemary 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

Instructions

To make rosemary ginger sugar for the rims (optional): Finely chop fresh rosemary and grate fresh ginger. Mix with sugar and place on a small plate. Wet the rims of empty glasses and dip them into the sugar mixture. Fill glasses with ice. For a pitcher: Add vodka and pomegranate juice to a pitcher. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Stir in ginger beer just before serving.

4. Cranberry Apple Sangria

Ingredients