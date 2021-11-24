Bossip Video

All these years later, we still don’t know who’s really to blame for Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction during her 2004 Super Bowl Halftime show performance with Justin Timberlake.

Nearly two decades after the infamous incident, FX and Hulu have released their New York Times documentary about the performance and what went wrong. Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson reexamines Jackson and Timberlake’s Super Bowl half time show performance, which ended with Janet’s nipple being exposed by Justin on live television.

According to Senior VP of MTV Salli Frattini, who was interviewed for the special, Jackson and her stylist Wayne Scot Lukas went rogue after the costumes had been approved, spending money on new fabric and a starburst nipple cover at the last minute. She went on to allege that when Justin arrived at the stadium the day of the performance, he was whisked to her dressing room to speak with Janet and Wayne for “a small conversation that lasted minutes,” without any producers around.