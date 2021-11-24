Bossip Video

Madeka’s Cookies, the business where Young Dolph was tragically shot and killed last week, is doing something special to honor the rapper who loved their cookies so much.

According to reports from WREG, the Black-owned bakery that Dolph frequented before his passing has just reopened its downtown location. As they reopen their doors, Raven Winton, the operations manager, revealed that they will be renaming the rapper’s favorite cookie, the chocolate chip, after him.

“That was one thing that Dolph did, [he] use to say when you get off the expressway. He was like, ‘I can smell y’all. I’m getting off the expressway. I had to come in,” Winton explained. “To know that we’re not going to see that face anymore is I’m trying to hold back tears.”

As for the location that Dolph was murdered at, that will remain closed through the rest of the year as Makeda’s continues to mourn with the rest of Memphis, Tennessee. Until then, the cookie shop has created a GoFundMe page aimed to help repair the store, which was damaged in the fatal shooting.

The business wrote that an insurance claim they filed following the shooting was denied because it “was not fire, flood or natural disaster,” leading to the creation of the GoFundMe. So far, the Makeda’s Cookies GoFundMe has received over $86,000 in donations.