Bossip Video

Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!

Gregory and Travis McMichael along with their killer cameraman William “Roddie” Bryan have been convicted of the felony murder of Ahmaud Arbery. It goes without saying that the BOSSIP staff is ecstatic and millions of other Black folks around the country are happy that some semblance of justice has been served and that these men will get what’s coming to them.

However, that brief reprieve from the chronic pain that we have experienced year after year does not give us any false sense of security from the Amerikkka criminal justice system. Folks fully recognize that this is the exception, not the rule.

There is no sentence that could make us forget that the state of Georgia did not want this case. It wasn’t important to them. The life of Ahmaud Arbery didn’t matter. Fortunately, there was a Black woman named Joyette Holmes who wouldn’t let this hate crime slide. This is why voting in local elections matter. Georgia is a state that elects it’s prosecutors and people deciding that she should be in power, this trial might not have ever happened.

Also, let’s not forget one of the main impediments to this verdict. Prosecutor Jackie Johnson has been indicted on criminal charges after convicted murderer and ex-cop Gregory McMichael called to tell her that Travis McMichael had killed Arbery. Although she passed the case on and recused herself, Johnson was eventually accused of meddling in the case to help the McMichaels out of their murder-y lil’ jam.

This broad must be convicted and sentenced appropriately. She is a not only a roadblock to justice but truly unworthy to practice law.

We pray for peace for the Arbery family while also praying for the hottest Hell for the McMichaels and William Bryan.