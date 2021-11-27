Bossip Video

Isaiah Stewart is opening up about his thoughts on his altercation with LeBron James for the last time.

On Friday, after Detroit’s 107–96 loss to the Clippers, the Pistons player made it clear that he no longer planned to address Sunday’s incident with the Lakers star moving forward.

“I watched the film,” Stewart said, according to Sports Illustrated. “Me, personally, like I said, I didn’t feel like it was an accident. But this is my last time addressing it. My main focus right now is on my team and my teammates, getting back to playing basketball.” He continued, “I’m not going to let that define who I am. I’m going to let what Detroit drafted me for define who I am and the way I play basketball.”

In case you missed it, Isaiah ended up being restrained by teammates after James struck him in the face with his elbow during a free throw attempt. Though LeBron attempted to apologize after what many thought was an accident, Stewart was outraged enough that his attempts to attack Bron led to both teams converging near mid-court.

Both Stewart and James were ejected from the game, suspended, and ordered to pay fines.

“It warranted an ejection because of what happened after that,” LeBron said. “Having me still in the game, the excitement of the fans, what could possibly happen after that. But a suspension, I didn’t think that was warranted, but the league made that call.”

The Pistons suffered their fifth consecutive loss on Friday night against the Clippers. The Lakers are also looking to recover from a disappointing game, going into triple overtime with the Sacramento Kings on Friday only to lose 141 – 137.