Round of applause for Tony Humphrey, the 16-year old star athlete who knows his worth!

Tony Humphrey had an unfortunate interaction this past Friday with one of Iona Prep school’s assistant athletic directors that left the teen frustrated and ready to take action.

Tony, who’s already committed to play baseball at Boston College, told PIX Channel 11 that the incident occurred after he joined Iona Prep’s track team in the offseason.

It’s a very wise and common thing for athletes to get involved with another sport during their off season. It not only strengthens their body but their mind as well. It helps athletes develop better team playing skills, eye and hand coordination skills and serves as great conditioning for their main sport.

While we’re sure the assistant AD knew this information, that little bit of hate and hurt inside him allowed him to make an insensitive and unnecessary comment.

“He comes up to me,” Humphrey said of the administrator, “and asked why was I doing track.”

Humphrey explained that he was just trying to get faster.

“It never hurts to gain speed,” he said. But the educator implied Humphrey was already fast enough. And he had a reason

Humphrey said the assistant AD said the teen “gained that speed by running from the police.”

“That was racist. There was no reason for him to say that,” he said.

However, Humphrey didn’t stop there. He informed his mother of the incident, and they decided the teen would be taking his talents elsewhere. He’s transferring from Iona Prep to the public high school near his family’s home.

“I decided to leave, because of my current situation, as I’m already committed. I’m already going to [college],” he said. “I don’t feel like I have to stay at a program where they’re going to look at me differently, or feel uncomfortable at a place I have to go to Monday through Friday.”

Sadly, Humphrey said this was not the first time he experienced racism at Iona Prep.

“There were other instances of racism during my freshman year,” he said. “I took it up with the dean, I took it up with the higher ups, and nothing happened to the other student.”

Users on Twitter weighed in on the situation and one person stated “Used to live not too far from Iona Prep; this story is not surprising. It’s always had a racist reputation. Things won’t change there – too much $$ there to piss or if they tried.”

On Tuesday, students at Iona Prep organized a walkout in support of Humphrey.

As for the assistant athletic director, Iona Prep announced in a letter to parents that this person has now resigned. Iona Prep also acknowledged the incident, and announced an internal investigation into the matter.

“Such comments go against the very mission of the school to develop moral and ethical leaders. It is behavior that Iona Preparatory does not condone for its students and will not accept from its faculty and staff.”

