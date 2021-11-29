Bossip Video

Lets take a look at some of the dopest collaborations Virgil Abloh left behind that not only proved it’s possible, but showcased his incredible mind.

Yesterday, the world was stunned when news broke that Virgil Abloh passed after losing his private battle with a rare heart cancer. Virgil is one of the few we can honestly say made every second of his life count and did everything he could while he was here. You name it, V designed it. From sneakers to water bottles, it didn’t matter—he believed you could give a creative take that resonated with any collaboration.

To celebrate the legacy he left behind, let’s review some of Virgil’s most iconic collaborations.

6. Virgil Abloh X IKEA

Virgil’s IKEA collaberation was one of the most sought after collabs he worked on and had fans camping outside of their local IKEA hoping to snag just one product in the launch. From clocks, to chairs, and even rugs, there was something for everyone and the price point was pocket friendly.

5. Virgil Abloh x Moët & Chandon

Alot of Virgil’s work was simplistic but also elevated the product to new heights, making them must haves for the culture. One of his simple yet stunning designs came by way of him redesigning a Moët bottle with “DO NOT DROP”. Not only did you instantly know it was design by Virgil, but in the club, it made a statement being your hand.

4. Virgil Abloh x OFF–WHITE x Nike “The Ten”

After Kanye West joined Adidas, the brand keep the momentum going rallying behind the Ultra Boost model and collaborations with other musicians like Pharrell. Nike, for the first time, wasn’t the biggest brand, that title belonged to Adidas.

However, once Nike announced ‘The Ten’ collection designed by Virgil, they immediately had the hype and brand back in the top spot. Nowadays, these sneakers sell for up to 50x the original value and will continue to go up with the news of Virgil’s passing.

3. Virgil Abloh x Evian Water

Virgil teamed up with Evian Water to give his take on their classic water bottle and while small in scale, the water bottles flew off shelves regardless. He did a simplistic take with “Make A Rainbow” on the packaging.

2. Virgil Abloh x Mercedes Benz

When it was revealed Virgil would be designing a car for Mercedes Benz, we all instantly knew the price would be outrageous, but we still wanted to see exactly what would Virgil create. Instead of going right, Virgil went left and turned the G-Wagon into a rally car completely lowered to the ground. Virgil and Mercedes are still scheduled to unviel an electric car next week on December 1st.

1. Virgil Abloh x Jacob & Co.

Virgil partnered with iconic jewler Jacob & Company to reimagine office supplies as high end jewerly. The collection took paper clips, iced them out, and made necklaces, bracelets, and earrings for those who love out of the box ideas.