$1.5 Million Raised By Midwest Innocence Project For Exonerated Black Man Kevin Strickland Who Was Wrongly Convicted Of Murder In 1979

62-year-old Kevin Strickland was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of a triple homicide that he did not commit back in 1979 in Kansas City. According to DailyMail, last Tuesday, Strickland was released from prison after 40 years following another man who testified under oath that he alone had committed the murders and that Strickland was not involved in any way. The eyewitnesses in the case also withdrew their previous sworn testimonies.

An online fundraiser that was organized by The Midwest Innocence Project raised an incredible $1.5 million for Strickland upon his release. The 40 bid took so much away from him that at the time of this publishing, he does not even have a bank account to transfer his generous donations into. Moreover, while he expressed immense gratitude for the funds, Strickland says it is not the community-at-large that owes him, it’s the “criminal justice system” that failed him that has the responsibility of debt repayment.