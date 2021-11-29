Bossip Video

This month, Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse (I promise those three Ks are just coincidental) was acquitted of murdering two people and injuring a third with an assault rifle he had no business carrying across state lines. For some weird reason, Rittenhouse and other right-wingers appear to believe that since he was found not guilty, the 18-year-old should be able to just go about his life like he didn’t senselessly end the lives of two others. Instead, the poster child for white privilege is finding there are institutions where he simply isn’t going to be welcomed by everyone.

During his trial, Rittenhouse mentioned that he had enrolled in nursing classes at Arizona State University. Naturally, this declaration inspired varied responses with some viewing his higher learning aspirations as a clear indication of his plans to be a model citizen, and others (*gestures towards all of Black America*) throwing their heads and arms back while shouting, “THIS MF TALKIN’ BOUT HE WANTS TO BE A NURSE!”

Like, bro, if you want to be a medical professional dedicated to the health and wellbeing of humans, I’d say the first step is NOT SHOOTING PEOPLE WITH ASSAULT RIFLES!

Anyway, a small group of students at ASU is letting it be known that they don’t want Rittenhouse—who, according to the Guardian, has been taking online classes at the university and is looking to attend classes in person—soiling their school’s good name by joining the student body.

In other words: It’s “alma mater” not “alma murderer.” (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.)

“Our campus is already unsafe as is and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU told Republican spank bank network Fox News. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”

As for the group’s list of demands—there are four:

Withdrawl Kyle Rittenhouse from ASU.

Release a statement against white supremacy and racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse.

Reaffirm support for the Multicultural Center on campus as a space safe from white supremacy.

Redirect funding from ASU PD to support the Multicultural Center and the establishment of a CAARE center on campus. (That last demand is really two demands, but we’ll let that go.)

Unfortunately, for every left-leaning group that wants to Keep a Killer off Kampus (OK, those were intentional Ks), there will also be white conservative groups who intend to make Rittenhouse into a hero.

Meanwhile, Rittenhouse doesn’t seem to know whose team he wants to be on since he’s out here expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement (*yawn*) and denouncing ex-President Donald Trump’s voter fraud propaganda—but also visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago following his acquittal.

Truthfully, Rittenhouse ain’t fooling anyone but the MAGA cult, and it’s good to see some people are refusing to normalize his existence.