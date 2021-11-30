Bossip Video

The news never ceases to surprise us…

As a platform that aims to bring awareness to a variety of different stories in the news, we’ve come across some crazy s*** in our day. However, this is one that we’ve never seen before much less even considered as a legit possibility. But here we are…

According to a story in the NYPost, a woman who performs as a webcam girl shot herself in the vagina during an insanely stupid sex stunt. Far be it from us to rebuke the phrase, “do somethin’ strange for a lil’ piece of change” but everything has limits. 27-year-old Lauren Hunter Daman was hauled off in an ambulance after negligently discharging a firearm while using it during a live sex show. An Upson County Sheriff wrote a report that was published by The Smoking Gun.

Per the report, Allen said “Daman has ‘subscribers’ on a sexual web platform called ‘Chatter’ where people pay to see her make sexual videos.” He believes “she was recording” one of said kinky clips “when the gun went off.”

Although the report lists the website as “Chatter” it is actually the popular cam site called Chaturbate. Daman was helicoptered to a local hospital and was discharged last week.

Talk about a freak…accident.