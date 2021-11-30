Bossip Video

Fans who have been waiting to see Adele live for years now have the perfect chance, as long as they can make it to Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, November 30, the “Easy On Me” singer announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency: a 24-show run that will have her playing the Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace twice a weekend from January 21 through April 16.

The “Weekends With Adele” shows will feature Friday and Saturday night sets from the singer at the top of the year, with presale tickets available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration will be open from today through 2:59 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 2.

This upcoming residency contains the only announced live dates so far from Adele following the release of her new album, 30. After many years on hiatus, the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week of 2021 in terms of both equivalent album units (839,000) and album sales (692,000).

This announcement serves as good news for fans who thought they’d never get to see this new album live, as Adele herself said she probably wouldn’t tour for 30, despite being anxious to get back on the road during the pandemic.

“This album? No, probably not,” she said about touring in an interview with fellow musician John Mayer for SiriusXM’s Hits 1. “I’d love to. I was actually desperate to tour, which for me is wild because I don’t like touring…I got into the swing of it last time and obviously I’ve gone up to stadiums.” Adele continued, “Without sounding spoiled, it’s easier because there’s less shows, you reach more people, you get to stay in place…It doesn’t sit right with me putting an album out this year and then touring it in 2023.”

Now, it looks like the songstress got her wish: less shows and less travel while still getting to connect with her fans.